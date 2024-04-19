UAE first country to deliver relief aid to Khan Younis

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 9:44 PM

As part of its efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the residents of the Gaza Strip, the UAE delivered humanitarian aid to Khan Younis.

Within the framework of the UAE's relief efforts, Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3" continued its campaign to deliver humanitarian aid to various governorates.

The humanitarian operation provided food, shelter tents, and basic supplies in light of the catastrophic conditions that the Strip has been going through for several months.

The UAE was the first country to reach the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, to deliver thousands of food parcels, basic supplies, food, and bread. The UAE sent trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to help the residents after they returned to their homes that they had left several months ago.

Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3", the largest relief operation in the Gaza Strip, rushed to meet the needs of those who had lost all their means of livelihood in Khan Younis, where it is implementing a large-scale relief campaign in the city and distributing relief parcels and basic supplies, in a broad humanitarian move aimed at supporting the residents of Khan Younis to alleviate their suffering in light of the lack of basic necessities in the city and the inability of the residents to meet their basic needs.

A team of volunteers headed to Khan Younis on a wide-scale field relief tour, during which they provided the necessary support to Palestinian families with the support of the UAE, which provided basic supplies to the victims and the displaced, in embodiment of the principle of solidarity and unity with the Palestinian people and to support them in light of the difficult events they are going through, and to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian conditions suffered by the residents of the Gaza Strip, and to provide them with their basic needs.

As part of its humanitarian efforts to support the health sector in the Gaza Strip, the UAE is seeking to rehabilitate the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis City in the coming period, so that it can return to work and receive patients and the injured after its departments, equipment, and medical staff stopped working, to improve the medical situation in the Gaza Strip and the quality of medical services provided to the displaced.

The UAE is seeking to support all the people of the Gaza Strip and to facilitate the swift delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to them within the framework of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3", which was ordered by the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

