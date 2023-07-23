UAE field hospital treats 1,744 refugees in Chad since opening

The Amdjarass-based field hospital, established by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees in Chad, has successfully treated 1,744 cases since its inauguration on 9 July 2023, with a focus on women, children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases, in addition to cases from the local community.

The hospital revealed that, since it opened, it has received 173 orthopaedic cases, 225 surgical, and 1,346 internal, in addition to performing 11 operations.

The hospital is part of the UAE's humanitarian relief and medical aid to support Sudanese people affected by the conflict in Sudan, which has been ongoing since last April. It is also in line with the UAE's efforts to support the Republic of Chad in its response to alleviate pressures entailed by the humanitarian situation resulting from the influx of Sudanese refugees to Chad.

