UAE embassy in Beirut reopens; marks a 'significant step' in strengthening ties with Lebanon

As part of efforts to strengthen ties between the UAE and Lebanon, the UAE Embassy in Beirut has officially reopened and resumed diplomatic activities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) announced on Friday.

Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised that the embassy's reopening is a significant step in advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He noted that it reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting Lebanon's stability and development.

Al Shamsi also noted that the reopening of the embassy underscores the strong, fraternal bond between the two nations and creates more opportunities for collaboration in various sectors to promote growth and prosperity for both countries and their people.

This move follows a phone conversation on January 11 between President Sheikh Mohamed and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.