UAE delivers urgent relief aid to Lebanese refugees in Syria

Photo: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs

An aircraft carrying UAE aid has delivered urgent relief packages to Lebanese refugees in Syria, and to Syrians returning to their country. The medical supplies dispatched are part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian support, and are a key component of the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ national campaign.

Since October 4, the UAE has dispatched 14 aircraft; 12 to Lebanon, and two to Syria.

The UAE continues its extensive humanitarian endeavours to support Lebanon in addressing the repercussions of the ongoing crisis, following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to extending a helping hand to the Lebanese people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Shamsi that the UAE is working on dispatching 40 tonnes of additional food supplies to Lebanese refugees in Syria and to the Syrians returning to their country. The Emirates Red Crescent organisation – in coordination with the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Syria – is delivering food supplies to people who are most in need.

Notably, the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council is supervising the delivery of relief aid in coordination with humanitarian institutions and Emirati charity organizations, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with international organisations.