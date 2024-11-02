UAE delivers relief aid to Lebanese refugees in Syria

The country has so far sent 18 planes carrying 772 tons, in addition to a ship carrying 2,000 tons of various relief aid
The UAE has sent a relief plane carrying 40 tonnes of essential medical supplies and basic food supplies to support Lebanese refugees and Syrian returnees to Syria.
It is part of the UAE's community campaign 'UAE Stands with Lebanon.'
The UAE sent relief aid to Lebanese refugees and Syrian returnees to Syria with a total load of 60 tons via three aircraft.
The UAE has so far sent 18 planes carrying 772 tons, in addition to a ship carrying 2,000 tons of various relief aid.
