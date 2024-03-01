UAE condemns Israeli targeting of Palestinians waiting for aid arrival in Gaza

People mourn following an early morning incident when residents rushed toward aid trucks in Gaza City. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 10:47 AM

The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli forces targeting of thousands of Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip who were awaiting the arrival of humanitarian and relief aid, which resulted in the killing of dozens, and the injury of hundreds of innocent civilians.

The UAE called for an independent and transparent investigation, and the punishment of those responsible, and warned of a catastrophic and dangerous humanitarian situation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) expressed its deep concern over the exacerbating humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip that threatens further loss of innocent civilian lives. The Ministry stressed that the immediate priority is to end the escalation of military operations and achieve an immediate ceasefire.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s position that calls for the protection of innocent civilians, and the facilitation of immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of relief and humanitarian aid. The Ministry further stressed the importance of the full and urgent implementation of Security Council Resolutions 2712 and 2720.

The Ministry warned against further exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, and underlined the importance of avoiding further loss of life, and fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, while preventing regional spill-over that risks further violence, tension, and instability.

The Ministry called on the international community to intensify endeavours to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, based on a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state.

