E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Turkey's Erdogan tells Lebanese PM urgent international solution needed to stop Israel

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Reuters File Photo
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Reuters File Photo

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 10:30 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday that the international community must urgently implement a solution to stop Israel's aggression, the Turkish presidency said, adding he had also voiced support for Lebanon.

"President Erdogan said Israel was disregarding fundamental human rights, committing a genocide in front of the world, noting that stopping this and the humanitarian crisis that emerged as a result of the attacks was a humanitarian duty," his office said in a post on X.


The two met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Israel has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.


More news from World