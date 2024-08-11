Turkey unblocks Instagram after nine days

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM

Turkey began unblocking Instagram Saturday evening after depriving access to millions of users for nine days.

"Following our negotiations with representatives of Instagram, we will unblock access starting from 9:30 pm (1830 GMT) after they agreed to respond to our demands," transport and infrastructure minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on X.

Instagram access began to progressively return after that time, AFP reporters noted.

"Since the beginning, we have wanted social media platforms to respect the laws of the Republic," Uraloglu insisted.

The platform had been blocked since the morning of August 2 for reasons that were never fully explained.

Saturday evening the minister mentioned "violations linked to content", adding that Instagram had refused to delete thousands of posts involving "gambling, drugs and abuse of children".

Meta, the owner of Instagram, denied not cooperating, saying it had withdrawn almost 2,500 posts in the first half of the year at the request of Turkish authorities.