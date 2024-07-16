Turkey to lift minimum retirement pay, impose minimum corporate tax

The new 777-9s and 777-8s will replace Emirates’ retiring 777 aircraft, and provision for the airline’s future growth plans
Turkey's ruling party sent a bill to parliament on Monday that would lift the minimum pension by 2,500 lira to 12,500 ($378.05) per month and, as expected, impose a minimum corporate tax on large multi-nationals.
The government had earlier said it had no plan to increase this year's minimum monthly payment from 10,000 lira per retiree, citing its broader policy tightening and savings plans meant to curb soaring inflation.
But with annual inflation above 71% last month, extending a years-long cost-of-living crisis for Turks, the main opposition party had been calling for increase in both pension payments and the minimum wage, which has held steady since January.
Under the draft law proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, only the minimum pension payment would rise to 12,500 lira with no increase for retirees earning more.
Some 3.7 million of Turkey's 15.8 million pensioners receive the minimum monthly pension, AK Party parliamentary group chair Abdullah Guler said presenting the latest savings plan.
Annual inflation dropped to 71.6% in June from a peak above 75% in May, beginning what is expected to be a sustained drop toward about 42% by year-end. The central bank has kept its policy rate at 50% in recent months after an aggressive tightening campaign.
The draft law also includes new savings plans aiming to strengthen fair taxation, including a minimum corporate tax.
A minimum 15% corporate tax will be imposed on multi-national companies that have more than 750 million euro ($817.58 million) annual consolidated revenue, according to the draft bill, confirming earlier comments by the finance minister
.The plan also raises corporate tax for companies that run public-private partnership projects, including new bridges and highways, to 30% from 25%.
The new 777-9s and 777-8s will replace Emirates’ retiring 777 aircraft, and provision for the airline’s future growth plans
Rafah residents say strikes blew up several homes; Deir Al Balah officials warn water is running out
Court ruling marks another major legal victory for the former president, who seeks a return to the White House
A Palestinian flag was laid in front of the Cenotaph and '180,000 killed' spray-painted on the ground in front of the monument
The agency has implemented changes to Trump's security detail to ensure his protection during the Milwaukee convention and the remainder of the campaign, says Secret Service director
The teenager may have died due to a fall in the difficult-to-access mountainous area, according to the Guardia Civil police
Convention security tight after assassination attempt; Trump expected to name his vice-presidential running mate
More than 1,500 people are standing for 250 seats in the largely rubber-stamp parliament, according to Syria's Supreme Judicial Elections Committee