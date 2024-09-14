E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Turkey arrests suspected Istanbul church attack planner linked to Islamic State

The suspect was believed to be the key figure behind the January 28 attack

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 4:25 PM

Turkish authorities have arrested an Islamic State militant believed to be involved in planning an attack on the Santa Maria Italian Church in Istanbul earlier this year, the country's intelligence agency said on Saturday.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said the suspect, whom it identified as Viskhan Soltamatov, was believed to be the key figure behind the January 28, 2024 attack. He was detained by MIT and police during a joint operation in Istanbul, the agency said.


MIT said Soltamatov was also believed to have supplied the weapon used in the assault.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One Turkish citizen was killed by two Islamic State gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul in January.

The church attack was orchestrated by IS-linked operatives from the group's Khorasan Province (ISKP), a faction active in Afghanistan. In April, Turkey had arrested 48 people believed to be linked to the attack.

ALSO READ:


More news from World