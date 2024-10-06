Tens of thousands protest in Morocco ahead of October 7 Israel attack anniversary

Demonstrators take part in a demonstration in support of Palestinians and Lebanese in downtown Rabat, Morocco, on ctober 6, 2024. — Reuters

Tens of thousands of Moroccans protested in Rabat on Sunday in support of Palestinians and against normalisation of ties with Israel a day ahead of the October 7 attack anniversary.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and brandished signs denouncing the kingdom's 2020 normalisation with Israel, amid chants of "Resistance does not die" and "The people want an end to normalisation".

"We consider Palestine to be a national cause," Khadija Mokhtari, a 56-year-old retiree living in the capital, told AFP at the protest near parliament.

She said she joined the protest to demonstrate against "flagrant injustice, Israeli killings and the genocide" against Palestinians.

Another protester, Noufissa Souad, 39, said: "They are going to kill the entire Palestinian people for their land."

"We must stop relations with Israel because we are hand in hand with the enemy," she added, and said Arab and Muslim leaders must speak out.

Morocco established official ties with Israel in 2020 as part of the US-led Abraham Accords.