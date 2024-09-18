Taiwan and Hungary deny making Hezbollah pagers

A photo taken on September 18, 2024, in Beirut's southern suburbs shows the remains of exploded pagers. — AFP

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 7:39 PM

Taiwan and Hungary on Wednesday denied making pagers that exploded while being used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon, killing 12 people.

The New York Times, citing American and other anonymous officials, reported that Israel had inserted explosive material into a shipment of pagers from Taiwan's Gold Apollo.

Taiwanese prosecutors launched an investigation.

Gold Apollo denied producing the devices and instead pointed the finger at its Budapest-based partner BAC Consulting KFT.

But Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said the company "is a trading intermediary, with no manufacturing or operational site in Hungary".

"The referenced devices have never been in Hungary," Kovacs said on X, formerly Twitter.

He added the case "poses no national security risk" and Hungary was cooperating "with all relevant international partner agencies and organisations" in further investigations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gold Apollo head Hsu Ching-kuang said the pagers were "100 per cent not" made in Taiwan.

"They are not our products from beginning to end. How can we produce products that are not ours?" Hsu told reporters in Taipei.

The company said in a separate statement that it has established a "long-term partnership" with the Hungarian company to use its trademark and the model mentioned in media reports "is produced and sold by BAC".

Taiwan's economic affairs ministry said Gold Apollo's pagers made in Taiwan only have "a receiving function" and the capacity of their built-in battery "is about that of an ordinary AA battery that is not possible to explode to cause death or injury".

"After reviewing media reports and pictures, we think it's very questionable that (the model used) is the company's product," the ministry said, adding that there is no record of the company directly exporting to Lebanon.

But BAC Consulting CEO Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono told US broadcaster NBC News that her company worked with Gold Apollo but did not make pagers.

"I don't make the pagers. I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong," NBC cited Barsony-Arcidiacono as saying on the phone.

Barsony-Arcidiacono did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The explosions in Lebanon killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others.

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the attack.