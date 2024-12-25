Syrian police impose curfew in Homs after unrest

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters File

Syrian police have imposed an overnight curfew in the city of Homs, state media reported, after unrest.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the demands of the demonstrators nor the degree of disturbance that took place.

Spokespeople for Syria’s new ruling administration led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the curfew.

State media said the curfew was being imposed for one night, from 6pm local time (3pm GMT) until 8am on Thursday morning.