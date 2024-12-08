Syria war live: Assad flees; rebels say Damascus is now 'without Bashar'

Syrian PM says he is ready to cooperate with any new leadership chosen by the people
Anti-government fighters stand on portraits of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad (R). Photo: AFP
After almost two weeks of fighting, capturing four key cities, rebels in Syria entered Damascus with no sign of army deployments. On Sunday, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination, two senior army officers told Reuters.
The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said on Sunday that Damascus is now "without Bashar Al Assad".
Here are the latest report on the Syrian war:
8.05am: Army command talks to officers
Syria's army command has notified officers that President Bashar Al Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule has ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.
Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting "Freedom" from the long Assad family rule, witnesses said.
"We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison," said the rebels.
Sednaya is a large military prison on the outskirts Damascus where the Syrian government detained thousands.
7.50am: First statement expected
Rebels to broadcast their first statement to Syrian people on state TV, no timing yet - two rebel sources
7.45am: Assad's rule has ended
Syrian rebels said Damascus was "now free of Assad".
7.42am: Public institutions to remain under supervision of the 'former PM'
Syrian rebel leader Ahmed Al Sharaa said that it was prohibited to go near public institutions that he said will remain under the supervision of the "former prime minister" until it is officially handed over.
7.36am: 'New era' in Syria
Syria rebels say 'tyrant' Bashar al-Assad has 'fled'.
Announce start of 'new era' in Syria after 50 years of Baath rule, tell Syrians abroad to return to 'free Syria'.
7.31am: Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'
Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination. Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting "Freedom", witnesses said.
7.30am: Syrian PM ready to support
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al Jalali said on Sunday that he remained in his home and was ready to support continuity of governance, after President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus as rebels entered the capital.
Syria's army command notified officers that Assad's 24-year rule had ended following a lightning rebel offensive, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.
7am: Assad left the country
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Sunday that President Bashar Al Assad had left of the country, after losing swathes of territory to a lightning rebel offensive.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said "Assad left Syria via Damascus international airport before the army security forces left" the facility.
6.56am: Syria rebels announce entering Damascus
Gunfire rang out in the Syrian capital Sunday, residents told AFP, as rebels said they were "entering Damascus" in a lightning offensive against President Bashar Al Assad's forces.
As a war monitor reported the army and security forces abandoned the capital's international airport, a source close to Hezbollah told AFP fighters from the key Assad ally had left their positions around Damascus.
The Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group said its forces were moving into the capital, shortly before they announced an "end of the era of tyranny in the prison of Sednaya" as they broke into the jail which has become a by-word for darkest abuses of the Syrian regime.
A military vehicle belonging to the Syrian regime forces and seized by anti government forces burns after it was hit by regime forces, in the Hama governorate, on December 7, 2024.. Photo: AFP
Take a look at the map showing the zones of influence of the different forces in Syria, according to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)
Photo: AFP
The pace of events has stunned neighbouring capitals and raised fears of a new wave of regional instability.
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Russia issued a joint statement saying the crisis was a dangerous development and calling for a political solution.
Syria's civil war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against Assad's rule, dragged in big outside powers, created space for militants to plot attacks around the world and sent millions of refugees into neighbouring states.
Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the strongest rebel group, is the former al Qaeda affiliate in Syria regarded by the U.S. and others as a terrorist organisation, and many Syrians remain fearful it will impose draconian Islamist rule.
Golani has tried to reassure minorities that he will not interfere with them and the international community that he opposes Islamist attacks abroad. In Aleppo, which the rebels captured a week ago, there have not been reports of reprisals.
When asked on Saturday whether he believed Golani, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov replied, "The proof of the pudding is in the eating".
Assad long relied on allies to subdue the rebels. Russian warplanes conducted bombing while Iran sent allied forces including Hezbollah and Iraqi militia to reinforce the Syrian military and storm insurgent strongholds.
But Russia has been focused on the war in Ukraine since 2022 and Hezbollah has suffered big losses in its own gruelling war with Israel, significantly limiting its ability or that of Iran to bolster Assad.
US President-elect Donald Trump has said the US should not be involved in the conflict and should "let it play out".
