Syria rebels say chief has arrived in Damascus

Abu Mohamed al-Jolani, who heads the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), takes a selfie during a press conference in the area of Bab al-Hawa crossing in northern Syria early in March this year. AFP File Photo

Syria's rebels said on Sunday the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, arrived in Damascus hours after fighters seized the capital and said they ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Identifying him by his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, the statement on Telegram said he had "knelt down prostrating to God in thanks" on the ground after arriving in the Syrian capital.

Syrians woke up to a changed country Sunday, as rebels swept into Damascus less than two weeks into a lightning offensive declaring they had toppled "tyrant" Assad, whose whereabouts are unknown after he reportedly fled Syria.

A statement that was read on Syrian state television, which rebels took over, quoted Jolani as saying: "We continue to work with determination to achieve the goals of our revolution... We are determined to complete the path we started in 2011".