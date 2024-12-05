Syria families reunite after years as rebels take Aleppo

Bahria Bakkur (right) with her son Mohammed Jomaa as they reunite after years of separation in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on December 3, 2024. — AFP

The fall of Syria's second city, Aleppo, to Islamist-led rebels has brought flight and displacement for some, but for others like Bahria Bakkur, it has led to long-awaited reunions.

After almost a decade apart, 43-year-old Bakkur was finally able to embrace her son, separated when government forces reclaimed control of their city.

The Islamist-led rebels' lightning assault on Aleppo has revived a war that had been mostly dormant for years.

The fighting in northern Syria since last week has killed hundreds and heightened concerns for civilians, but for Bakkur, it meant being with her son again.

"I wasn't expecting this to happen. I thought I would die before getting to see him," said Bakkur, tears in her eyes.

She last saw her son Mohammed Jomaa, now 25 years old and a father of four, in 2016, when Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's forces retook Aleppo's eastern districts after a brutal siege.

Jomaa was one of tens of thousands who had fled the city earlier in the war, only to return in recent days.

"It's an indescribable joy," he said. "I still can't believe I'm back in Aleppo."

Since leaving Aleppo, Jomaa spent several years in rebel-held Afrin, about 40 kilometres from his family home.

"We knew that we couldn't stay in Aleppo because we were labelled 'terrorists'. We were trapped and had to leave Aleppo," said Jomaa, donning a military vest and a traditional red-and-white keffiyeh scarf.

His mother said she was "counting the minutes and the hours until I see him".

"Praise God, I've seen him. It's like the entire world is smiling at me."

In some parts of the city, the streets are quiet and residents are anxious, fearing the situation could deteriorate.

The United Nations said on Wednesday that 115,000 people had been "newly displaced across Idlib and northern Aleppo" by the fighting.

UN envoy Geir Pedersen said that the latest "developments have provoked different reactions among the Syrian people — a grave threat for some, a signal of hope for others", urging the protection of civilians.

For Jomaa, the joy of reuniting with his family was incomplete.

He said his father was detained by regime forces after they had regained control of Aleppo in 2016, and since then, "we don't know anything about him".

"I only wish my dad would come back."

Just outside the house, relatives and neighbours came to greet Jomaa upon his return, though the conversation quickly turned to the latest news from the battlefield.

Ahmed Orabi, 35, has also returned home to Aleppo, reunited with his young daughter.