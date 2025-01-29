Syria authorities announce dissolution of Assad-era Baath party

Earlier, Syria's de facto leader Ahmed Al Sharaa was named as the country's president for the transitional period
Photo: Reuters file
Syrian authorities announced the dissolution of Assad-era Baath party, state media said on Wednesday.
The former administration's army was also dissolved and a new one will be rebuilt on a national basis, it said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier, Syria's de facto leader Ahmed Al Sharaa was named as the country's president for the transitional period, the Syrian state news agency reported, citing commander Hassan Abdel Ghani.
ALSO READ: