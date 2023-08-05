Suez Canal tugboat sinks after colliding with LPG tanker in waterway

The mother-of-two downed two litres of water in just 20 minutes
A Suez Canal tugboat has sunk after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker in the strategically important waterway, the Suez Canal Authority said on Saturday, without specifying whether there was any disruption to shipping traffic.
Seven people were on board the tugboat "Fahd", according to the canal authority's head, Osama Rabie, adding that rescue work was underway with a crane dispatched to recover the sunken vessel.
Rabie said the collision had occurred while the tanker, "CHINAGAS LEGEND", was in the Ballah area, heading south on its journey from Singapore to the United States.
"The tanker is currently waiting in Port Said until the completion of the procedures related to the accident," Rabie said.
The tanker is 230m long and 36m wide and carries a cargo of 52,000 tonnes of LPG.
