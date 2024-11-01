Strikes target southern Beirut after Israeli evacuation orders: AFPTV

Photo: AFP

At least three strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs at dawn on Friday, AFPTV footage showed, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for buildings in the area.

Three explosions followed by clouds of smoke rang out in at least three locations in the city's suburbs after the Israeli army ordered several buildings in Hezbollah's stronghold to evacuate.

US mediators are working on a proposal to halt hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, starting with a 60-day ceasefire, two sources said on Wednesday, but Israel pressed its offensive, ordering residents to evacuate Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek.

The sources — a person briefed on the talks and a senior diplomat working on Lebanon — told Reuters the two-month period would be used to finalise full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006 to keep southern Lebanon free of arms outside state control.