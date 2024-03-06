South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel

UAE

Palestinians carry their belongings after visiting their houses destroyed in the Israeli offensive on Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Photo: AP
Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 11:24 PM

South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order additional emergency measures against Israel, which it says is breaching the measures already in place, the U.N.'s top court said on Wednesday.

In January the World Court, as the ICJ is also known, ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians, after South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

Israel and its Western allies described the allegation as baseless.

