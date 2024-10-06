E-Paper

Shooting attack in Israel: One killed, 10 injured as gunman opens fire at bus station

Police described the shooting as a terrorist attack but have not provided details on the gunman's identity

By Reuters

Israeli police at the scene of an attack in Beersheba, southern Israel, October 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 6:20 PM

Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 6:23 PM

A gunman opened fire at a bus station in the Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday killing one woman and wounding 10 people, emergency services said, as security forces remained on alert ahead of the anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

The attacker had been killed, the ambulance service said. A witness at the scene told N12 News he saw soldiers fire at the assailant, who media reported was a member of the Bedouin minority in Israel's Negev desert.

Police described the shooting as a terrorist attack but have not provided details on the gunman's identity.

Israeli security forces are on high alert across Israel for possible pro-Palestinian street attacks on the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas' assault on southern Israel last year, which triggered the Gaza war.

