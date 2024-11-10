Saudi: 4-member smuggling gang busted; over 20,000 illegals arrested last week

Photo: Saudi Public Security/X

A four-member criminal network was arrested by Saudi forces for transporting and sheltering 36 violators of border security regulations, the kingdom's directorate of public security announced on X.

The gang comprises three Saudi citizens and one Yemeni who were busted in a house and a rest area in Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir.

One of the violators was found in possession of firearms, live ammunition, and cash. They consisted of 33 Ethiopians and three Yemenis.

Saudi forces also seized two vehicles used to transport illegals from the Jazan and Asir regions. The violators were detained and referred to the competent authorities, while those involved in their transport and harbouring were handed over to the Public Prosecution.

The Riyadh Police spokesperson emphasized that anyone who facilitates the entry of border security violators into the kingdom, transports them within the country, provides shelter, or offers any assistance or service of any kind faces penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million Saudi riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for harbouring in addition to public defamation.

Illegals busted

Saudi security forces have arrested a total of 20,778 illegal residents from various regions of the kingdom from October 31 to November 6, the kingdom's ministry of interior said in a statement.

Those who were arrested included 11,523 violators of the residency law, 5,711 violators of the border security law, and 3,544 violators of the labour law. The total number of people who were arrested while trying to cross the border into the kingdom reached 1,569, of whom 24 percent were Yemeniss, 73 percent Ethiopians, and three percent belonged to other nationalities.