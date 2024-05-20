E-Paper

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip over king's health

Mohammed bin Salman was scheduled to visit Japan from May 20-23

By Reuters

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 12:00 PM

Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 12:17 PM

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has postponed his visit to Japan scheduled to begin on Monday due to King Salman's health issue, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The Crown Prince was scheduled to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during trip scheduled for May 20-23.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency on Sunday reported that 88-year-old King Salman will undergo treatment for a lung inflammation. Reports on Sunday stated that the king was experiencing "high temperature and joint pain".


According to SPA, medical examinations were conducted in the royal clinics at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, after which lung inflammation was detected.

