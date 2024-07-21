Saudi Arabia's mining minister to visit Brazil and Chile

Saudi Arabia hopes to use lithium to help diversify its economy and turn itself into a hub for EV manufacturing

Saudi Arabia's mining minister will visit Brazil and Chile over the coming two weeks, the ministry said on Sunday, as the world's leading oil exporter seeks to expand its international presence in mining.

In Brazil, talks will cover mining, food processing, and aviation, while in Chile the focus is on lithium, needed for electric vehicle batteries.

"This aligns with the Kingdom's direction towards expanding the production of EVs," a Saudi government statement said.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayaf will land in Brazil on Monday and leave for Chile, the world's second largest producer of lithium, next Sunday.

First in Brazil, Alkhorayaf will meet agricultural and industrial groups, including Minerva Foods, JBS, and BRF SA, as well as the Brazilian Mining Association (IBRAM) and mining company Vale.