Saudi Arabia says will host Arab and Islamic summits to discuss Gaza conflict

Countries call for ceasefire, push for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone
Saudi Arabia will host summits of Arab and Islamic nations in coming days to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Saudi Arabia's investment minister said on Wednesday.
"We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh," said Saudi investment minister Khalid Al Falih, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.
"In a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit," he said.
"In the short term, the objective of bringing these three summits and other gatherings under the leadership of Saudi Arabia would be to drive towards peaceful resolution of the conflict."
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, Etemadonline news reported, the first visit by an Iranian head of state since Tehran and Riyadh ended years of hostility under a China-brokered deal in March.
Falih also said Saudi Arabia would convene a summit with African nations, without specifying a date. Late on Tuesday Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs ministry had issued a statement saying that meeting, which had been set for the weekend, would be postponed in order to focus on the other two summits.
ALSO READ:
Countries call for ceasefire, push for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone
The quake was felt in several provinces in neighbouring Argentina
The quake hit 220km southeast of Labasa
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
Anula Ratnayaka, a caregiver in Israel, died due to gun shots during the attack on October 7
National Security Advisor calls the death of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Israeli bombardment a tragedy
Police say an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire around 3am in the neighbourhood of Ybor City
It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development