Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's latest attack on Rafah

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp for internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 2:39 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said the Kingdom strongly condemned "the continuous massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces, and its continued targeting of unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip — the latest of which is the targeting of the tents of the displaced Palestinians near the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warehouses northwest of Rafah".

In the statement, the Kingdom categorically rejected "the Israeli occupation forces' continuous blatant violations of all international and humanitarian resolutions, laws, and norms".

Overnight Israeli strikes set ablaze tents of displaced Palestinians in Rafah, leaving at least 40 dead, according to Palestinian officials.

The Kingdom also urged the international community to "intervene immediately to stop the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces".