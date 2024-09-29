Saudi: 3 airlines fined for health violations at Madinah airport

Delegates, including from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, exited the room as the Israeli PM took the rostrum for his address
Three airlines in Saudi Arabia have been penalised for violating health surveillance regulations upon arriving at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The penalties were issued in accordance with the provisions of the executive regulations of the Health Surveillance Law at entry points.
According to the country's health ministry, the airlines did not carry out disease vector control measures and failed to spray infected areas of their aircraft with insecticides according to specified standards.
The SPA further reported that Disciplinary action has been taken against these companies to ensure that such breaches that endanger public health are not repeated.
The measures are part of the Ministry of Health's ongoing supervisory efforts to boost health surveillance at airports and border crossings, and safeguard public health by strictly enforcing regulations, to ensure the health and safety of citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom, the SPA reported.
Delegates, including from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, exited the room as the Israeli PM took the rostrum for his address
The Northern Lights project plans to take CO2 emissions captured at factory smokestacks in Europe and inject them into geological reservoirs under the seabed
Pontiff says an increase in foreign aid could help stem the flow of refugees and migrants seeking to enter Europe
The Norwegian-Indian man, Rinson Jose, is founder of a Bulgarian company that was reportedly part of the pager supply chain
The Israeli military said fighter jets eliminated Mohammed Srur the commander of Hezbollah's air unit in Beirut
The Indian Army soldier was stationed in the Golan Heights under a UN peacekeeping mission
Trump's plans to bring back huge tariffs on foreign imports will hurt middle class Americans in their wallets, says Democratic presidential candidate
I'm a gun owner. If someone breaks in my house they're getting shot, says Democratic presidential candidate