Roman-era swords, likely Jewish rebel booty, unearthed in Israel

While the dream of harnessing nuclear fusion as a primary source of clean energy may still be decades away, international collaborations are actively working to accelerate this timeline
Four 1,900-year-old swords, complete with wooden and leather scabbards, have been discovered in a remote cave in an Israeli desert, leading archaeologists to believe they were the booty of Jews who rose up against Roman rule.
The fashioning of three of the blades recalls Roman "spatha" swords, and the fourth has a ring-pommel handle consistent with the period, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said. The rare find included a shafted Roman "pilum" spear.
The desert location, overlooking the Dead Sea, was a hideout for Jewish rebels against the Romans, who controlled what was then Judea between the first century BC and second century AD.
A coin from the time of the Bar Kokhba revolt of 132-135 AD was found at the entrance to the cave.
"The hiding of the swords and the pilum in deep cracks in the isolated cave ... hints that the weapons were taken as booty from Roman soldiers or from the battlefield," IAA archaeologist Eitan Klein said in a statement.
"Obviously, the rebels did not want to be caught by the Roman authorities carrying these weapons."
While the dream of harnessing nuclear fusion as a primary source of clean energy may still be decades away, international collaborations are actively working to accelerate this timeline
In mid-November, a half-dozen local and state police officers allegedly hatched a plot to steal a large shipment of drugs from a warehouse where traffickers were storing it
The cover illustration for Asterix and Cleopatra by Albert Uderzo shows he ancient Egyptian ruler with Asterix and Obelix
This comes as human rights are challenged in the Israel-Hamas war, the conflict in Ukraine, internal conflicts in Myanmar, Sudan and in a host of other places
Pentagon says 14,000 tank shells will be sold to Israel without Congressional review
The working hypothesis guiding the investigation was related to manslaughter charges, without any suspects identified
Palestinian president calls American position as aggressive and immoral after it vetoed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in the territory
He spoke after a meeting with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League