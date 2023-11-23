Qatar says Gaza ceasefire will begin at 7am Friday, with aid to follow 'as soon as possible'

Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees signed the letter threatening to leave the company
Qatar said Thursday that a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war will begin at 7am Friday, with aid “going in as soon as possible.”
Majed Al Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, made the announcement in a news conference in Doha, Qatar.
The ceasefire had been anticipated after a deal was reached, though details were still being sorted out over the last day.
Al Ansari said the first batch of captive civilians will be delivered around 4pm, including 13 women and children.
Scientists warn that warming of these levels could render vast swathes of the planet essentially uninhabitable for humans
Even amid the horrors of the latest Israel-Hamas war, talk of an eventual two-state solution remains alive and has actually grown louder
The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar provides crystal-clear dialogues, a 3-D soundstage and balanced bass that even T-Rex would approve
Around 345 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity this year – more than double the number in 2020
We feel as if the Santa has come to town with his goody bag, and this time around, we wish it is to disperse the much awaited winter vibes
In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative
The leaders of the world's biggest economies shake hands and smile as they meet at a historic estate in California for their first talks in a year