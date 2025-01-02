Qatar Airways to resume flights to Syria from January 7

A Qatar Airways Airbus A330-202 aircraft carrying the delegation headed by Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi is pictured upon arrival at Damascus International Airport on December 23, 2024. Photo: AFP file

Qatar Airways announced on Thursday it will resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights beginning on Tuesday.

The Qatari national carrier "is pleased to announce the resumption of three weekly flights to Damascus, Syria, from 7 January 2025," it said in a statement.

It hailed a "significant step in reconnecting the region", about a month after rebels toppled Syria's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, capping more than a decade of civil war.

"Qatar Airways is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary safety, security and operational standards are met ahead of the relaunch," the airline said.

CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said the company was "pleased to resume flights to Damascus, a destination of great historical and cultural importance".

A Qatari official told AFP last month that Doha had offered the new Syrian authorities help in resuming operations at Damascus airport.

Qatar was the second country, after Turkey, to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital following the overthrow of the Assad government on December 8.