Pope condemns Catholic church attack in Istanbul, offers support

The incident occurred in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and was carried out by two masked men

By AFP

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 4:03 PM

The pope expressed his support for a Catholic church in Istanbul where one person was killed in an armed attack during mass on Sunday.

"I express my closeness to the community of the Santa Maria Draperis Church in Istanbul," the Argentine pope said at the end of his weekly Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square at the Vatican.

