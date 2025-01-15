Photos: Thousands across Gaza celebrate ceasefire deal; Israelis protest for release of hostages

Thousands of Gazans celebrated Wednesday as news spread that a ceasefire and hostage release deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas, aimed at ending more than 15 months of war in the Palestinian territory.

Negotiators reached a phased deal on Wednesday to end the war, an official briefed on the negotiations said.

The accord, which has not yet been formally announced, outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase and includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the official told Reuters.

AFP journalists in central Gaza's Deir el-Balah and other areas witnessed people gathering in groups, hugging and taking photos with their mobile phones to mark the announcement.

From anticipation leading up to the deal agreement to hopeful hugs, here's how the moment played out through photos.

People watch a television along a street in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 15, 2025. AFP file

Palestinians react as they wait for news of a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters file

Palestinians react to news on a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 15, 2025. Photo: Reuters file

People celebrate while watching a television along a street in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 15, 2025. Photo: AFP file

Meanwhile in Israel, demonstrators took part in a protest while calling for action to secure the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza since the war began.

Demonstrators embrace each other during a protest calling for action to secure the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza in front of the Israeli defence ministry in Tel Aviv on January 15, 2025. Photo: AFP file