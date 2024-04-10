Photos: Eid Al Fitr in Palestine; worshippers gather at Al Aqsa mosque

Photos: AFP

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 1:46 PM

Hundreds of worshippers gathered at Jerusalem's historic Al Aqsa mosque compound to offer prayers in the early hours of Eid Al Fitr.

Volunteers were seen distributing dates to those who had arrived. Children were carrying balloons, wearing bright smiles as they showed up to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Take a look at how Muslims in Palestine celebrated the auspicious occasion:

