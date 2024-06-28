E-Paper

Photo: Jordan's Queen Rania 'can't wait' to welcome grandchild

It has been a year since the crown prince — the eldest son of King Abdullah II — and Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif got married in a dreamy, fairytale wedding

by

Web Desk
Photos: Instagram / Queen Rania Al Abdullah

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 4:35 PM

Jordan's well-loved Queen Rania is one excited mother — and soon-to-be grandmother — as she shared a new photo of her son and her pregnant wife on Friday.

The kingdom's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and her wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first child this summer. Since the announcement in April, this is the first time an official photo of the royal couple — and Princess Rajwa's baby bump — was shared online.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Queen Rania posted it on Instagram as he wished Prince Hussein a happy birthday. "Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!" she wrote.


The photo, taken outdoors, quickly went viral, garnering more than 233,000 likes in less than an hour.

Photo: Instagram / Queen Rania Al Abdullah

It has been a year since the crown prince — the eldest son of King Abdullah II — and Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif got married in a dreamy, fairytale wedding that was attended by VIPs and dignitaries from around the world.

The kingdom itself was swept up in a wave of celebration, marking the union of this influential couple.

The grand event drew a star-studded guest list, including Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, as well as US First Lady Jill Biden.

