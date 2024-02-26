Palestinian Prime Minister submits government's resignation

Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 12:41 PM

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

The move comes amid growing U.S. pressure on President Mahmoud Abbas to shake up the Palestinian Authority as international efforts have intensified to stop the fighting in Gaza and begin work on a political structure to govern the enclave after the war.

