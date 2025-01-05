Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, say sources

Smoke rises as buildings lie in ruin in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. REUTERS

A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Fatah party said in a statement.

The Israeli military said its forces eliminated an armed militant and "confiscated four weapons, thousands of shekels in terrorist funds, and dismantled an explosives manufacturing laboratory".

Palestinian media said Israeli forces opened fire on the home of a 37-year-old man in a town south of the West Bank city of Jenin. The body was being held by Israel, the report said.