Palestinian former national football player killed in an Israeli airstrike

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war

By AP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 6:36 PM

The Palestinian football federation says former national team member Mohammed Barakat was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The federation says the 39-year-old Barakat was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Affectionately known as “the lion” by fellow players, Barakat had played for the national team as well as a number of clubs in Gaza, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. He began his professional career in 2015 with Shabab Khanyounis, where he became the first player in Gaza to score 100 goals with a single team.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The Palestinian Football Association says 158 athletes, including 91 players from various divisions, are among those killed.

