Palestinian doctor says 27 dead in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza

A Palestinian doctor said on Thursday at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.
The strike hit the UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Later, in a statement, Hamas said around 30 people were killed in the attack on the school affiliated with the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).
The attack came hours before a four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was set to begin on Friday morning. The cease-fire was originally set to begin Thursday morning, but it appeared to hit a snag the night before when Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced a one-day delay without providing a reason.
