Palestinian doctor says 27 dead in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza

The strike hit the school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia

By Agencies

Palestinians walk past damage on a street in the aftermath of an Israeli raid at the Balata refugee camp. — AFP
Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 11:41 PM

A Palestinian doctor said on Thursday at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.

The strike hit the UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Later, in a statement, Hamas said around 30 people were killed in the attack on the school affiliated with the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).

The attack came hours before a four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was set to begin on Friday morning. The cease-fire was originally set to begin Thursday morning, but it appeared to hit a snag the night before when Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced a one-day delay without providing a reason.

