Over 200 dead in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza, says health ministry

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:53 AM

Intense Israeli strikes killed more than 200 people overnight in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory said Monday.

"More than 200 martyrs were reported in the overnight massacres," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the death toll only covered Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

