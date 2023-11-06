UAE

Over 200 dead in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza, says health ministry

It adds that the death toll only covers Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 11:53 AM

Intense Israeli strikes killed more than 200 people overnight in the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory said Monday.

"More than 200 martyrs were reported in the overnight massacres," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the death toll only covered Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

