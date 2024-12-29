One tourist killed, another injured in shark attack in Egypt's Marsa Alam resort

One tourist was killed and another was injured in a shark attack in Egypt's Marsa Alam resort, according to a statement from the environment ministry on Sunday.

The nationalities of the tourists were not disclosed.

As a precautionary measure, authorities prohibited swimming out from the jetties the jetties would be closed for two days from Monday. This decision comes as part of ongoing safety measures, which had already included strict warnings against swimming near piers.

The Environment Minister issued a statement after the incident. Dr Yasmine Fouad, Egypt's Minister of Environment, raised the state of alert in the Red Sea nature reserves following the attack in deep waters off the northern coast of Marsa Alam. She has also directed the formation of an urgent committee, in coordination with the Red Sea Governorate and relevant authorities, to investigate the incident.

The Ministry received a report that two foreign nationals were attacked by a shark in the area. The attack resulted in one fatality and left the other individual injured. Both victims were taken to Porto Ghalib Hospital.

The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in cooperation with local authorities to ensure safety and assess conditions in the affected area and nearby zones.