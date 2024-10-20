Oman: Two expats die in building collapse in Sur

Photo: X/@CDAA_OMAN

Two expatriates have died in in Oman after an old building collapsed on them early on Sunday. The incident took place in the Wilayat of Sur, South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, the country's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said in a statement.

The CDAA rescue teams could pull out the bodies of the deceased trapped in the debris after hours of effort.

"Rescue teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate have been dealing with a report of an old building collapsing on two people in the Wilayat of Sur since dawn today. Teams recovered the bodies of two Asian nationals and they were brought out dead." the CCDA said on X.

Watch video of CDAA rescue operations: