Nobel committee speaks to laureate Narges Mohammadi: Nobel video

The family lawyer Chirinne Ardakani (L), Ali Rahmani (C) and Taghi Rahmani (on sctreen), son and husband of Narges Mohammadi, hold a press conference after Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi was temporarily released from prison on medical grounds, in Paris, on December 4, 2024. – AFP

The Nobel committee spoke for the first time with Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 peace prize winner who is on temporary medical leave from Iranian prison, footage published late Sunday by the organisation showed.

Mohammadi recalled how the women's ward at Evin prison "erupted with chants" of the protest slogan "Woman Life Freedom" when they heard she had been awarded the prize, according to clips of the video call published on social media by Nobel.

"One of my fellow prisoners managed to call her husband who was also in prison in the men's ward. Through them we learned the incredible news: I had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," Mohammadi told the committee, wearing a green top with her hair uncovered.

The 52-year-old has been jailed since November 2021 over several past convictions relating to her advocacy against the obligatory hijab for women and capital punishment in Iran. After winning last year's Nobel Peace Prize for her work campaigning for human rights in Iran, Mohammadi's two children collected the award on her behalf. She was released from prison on Wednesday for three weeks on medical grounds, after undergoing bone surgery.

Mohammadi's supporters have called this inadequate and pressed for her unconditional and permanent release.