New Gaza deal mooted to free hostages, give Sinwar safe passage, says Israel media

A person holds a flag with an image of Yahya Sinwar as people attend a rally in support of the war in Gaza, in New York City earlier this month. AFP File Photo

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 5:57 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 5:58 PM

Israeli media reported on Thursday that Israel has proposed a new deal that would see hostages released from Gaza in exchange for safe passage for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the cessation of fighting.

Public broadcaster Kan reported that the proposal would also call for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a new governance system in Gaza, though no details were provided.

The Times of Israel said an Israeli official had confirmed that hostage envoy Gal Hirsch "presented the plan to the Americans, who were expected to pass it on to unspecified Arab officials".

Asked about the reports by AFP at a press conference on Thursday, government spokesman David Mencer did not specifically address them, instead referring to previous statements calling for the international community to pressure Hamas to make concessions to reach a deal.