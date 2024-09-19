E-Paper

New Gaza deal mooted to free hostages, give Sinwar safe passage, says Israel media

Out of 251 hostages seized by militants, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead

By AFP

A person holds a flag with an image of Yahya Sinwar as people attend a rally in support of the war in Gaza, in New York City earlier this month. AFP File Photo
A person holds a flag with an image of Yahya Sinwar as people attend a rally in support of the war in Gaza, in New York City earlier this month. AFP File Photo

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 5:57 PM

Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 5:58 PM

Israeli media reported on Thursday that Israel has proposed a new deal that would see hostages released from Gaza in exchange for safe passage for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the cessation of fighting.

Public broadcaster Kan reported that the proposal would also call for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a new governance system in Gaza, though no details were provided.


The Times of Israel said an Israeli official had confirmed that hostage envoy Gal Hirsch "presented the plan to the Americans, who were expected to pass it on to unspecified Arab officials".

Asked about the reports by AFP at a press conference on Thursday, government spokesman David Mencer did not specifically address them, instead referring to previous statements calling for the international community to pressure Hamas to make concessions to reach a deal.

"Whoever wants to assist in the effort to release our hostages needs to pressure the murderous Sinwar and not the prime minister of the State of Israel," he said.

The October 7 attacks that sparked the Gaza war resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

Out of 251 hostages seized by militants, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,272 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The United Nations has acknowledged the figures as reliable.


