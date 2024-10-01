Nations cry halt to Israel's invasion of Lebanon

A general view shows damaged buildings, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, on October 1, 2024. — Reuters

Turkey's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Israel's invasion of Lebanon was an illegal attempt at occupation that violated Lebanese territorial integrity, and added the operation must immediately end with Israel withdrawing from Lebanon.

Israeli paratroopers, commandos and armoured units launched raids at the start of an invasion into south Lebanon, as intense fighting erupted with Hezbollah militants on Tuesday.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Israel's offensive targeted regional countries' security and stability as well, and added it was "highly likely" that a new migrant wave will emerge from the fighting. It called on the UN Security Council to "do what is necessary" in line with international law.

The Kremlin said it was deeply concerned about Israel's invasion into Lebanon and a reported strike on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Israel said on Tuesday that intense fighting had erupted with the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon after its paratroops and commandos launched raids there, at the start of a ground invasion that followed airstrikes against Hezbollah's leadership.

Separately, Syrian state media said on Tuesday morning that three civilians had been killed and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus.

"We are witnessing together that the geography of hostilities is expanding, which is further destabilising the region and increasing tensions. These tensions are destructive to the region and the surrounding areas. We remain deeply concerned," Peskov said.

He added that Moscow was in constant contact with Damascus. "We see no immediate risks at the moment, but of course we condemn such strikes against a sovereign state," said Peskov.

China said it opposed "infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty".

"China...opposes infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and opposes any actions that exacerbate conflicts and lead to a further escalation of the regional situation," a foreign ministry statement said.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters on Tuesday Israel should cease its invasion of southern Lebanon to avoid an escalation of the conflict enveloping the wider region.

"We insist that the ground incursion should be halted, as we're receiving very worrying information," Albares said, adding that it was "necessary to reach a truce in Lebanon and a ceasefire in Gaza".

Albares also condemned Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israeli territory. He said the only way to achieve peace in the Middle East was if belligerents complied with international humanitarian law and respected the protections accorded to civilians.

Since February 2022, Spain has commanded the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and deployed 650 troops along the southern Lebanese border with Israel.

Earlier on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said any further Israeli operations in Lebanon have to be avoided, as world leaders urged against a ground invasion.

"Arms should now be silenced, and the voice of diplomacy should speak and be heard by all," Borrell said after emergency talks between EU foreign ministers.