More than 22,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
A total of 22,185 Palestinians have been killed and 57,035 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Some 207 Palestinians were killed and 338 were wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Kremlin says it attacked decision-making centres and military facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's bombardment of Belgorod
Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023
Eli Cohen will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation
Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars
Report says missiles hit a skating rink on the central Cathedral Square, a shopping centre, residential buildings and a car
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice