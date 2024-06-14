PM Modi announces Rs200,000 relief for Indian victims of Kuwait fire

As the temperature crossed 40°C between May 18 and 25, women in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra received a flat $5 payment
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an immediate, initial relief payment of Rs200,000 ($2,400) to extend assistance to the families of the Indian victims of a fire tragedy in Kuwait.
At least 40 Indians were among the 49 people who died when a residential building housing foreign workers caught fire in Mangaf in Kuwait on 12th June.
About 50 persons have been hospitalised, according to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Modi rushed India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirtivardhan Singh, to Kuwait to supervise relief operations.
The Prime Minister assured the families of victims from his country that "the Indian embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected people".
Meanwhile, UAE-based businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali has also promised a cash compensation to the families of some of those killed in the building fire in Kuwait. The managing director of Lulu group of companies promised a compensation of approximately Dh22,000 to the families of the victims who hailed from the southern Indian state of Kerala.
