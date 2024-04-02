Miss Universe denies viral claims of Saudi Arabia's representation in 2024 pageant

File Photo from the last Miss Universe coronation ceremony where Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios won. — Instagram / Miss Universe

The Miss Universe Organization has issued a statement denying reports that Saudi Arabia would be represented in the pageant this year.

"We would like to categorically state that no selection process has been conducted in Saudi Arabia, and any such claims are false and misleading," the organisation said on Monday.

The statement comes after a Saudi model Rumy Alqahtani claimed on social media that she would be representing the kingdom in the prestigious pageant. Alqahtani's post — which was shared with photos of her holding the Saudi flag and wearing a Miss Universe sash — instantly went viral as she would have been the first Saudi woman to compete for the crown.

Miss Universe stressed that the selection of contestants to represent countries is a "rigorous process".

"Each country's selection is carried out in accordance with established criteria and regulations, ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection of participants," it said.

It added that Saudi Arabia is not yet among the more than 100 countries that would be participating in the pageant in Mexico this year.

However, it said it was "currently undergoing a rigorous vetting process qualifying a potential candidate to be awarded the franchise and assigned national director to represent".

"Saudi Arabia will not have this opportunity to join our prestigious pageant until this is final and confirmed by our approval committee," it said.

