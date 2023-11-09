Militants claim video shows 13-year-old boy, woman held hostage in Gaza

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated
A Palestinian militant group on Thursday released a video it claimed showed two hostages, a woman in her 70s and a 13-year-old boy, held in Gaza.
"We are ready to release them on humanitarian grounds when the security conditions on the ground are met," Abu Hamza, spokesman for the group's military wing, said in the video.
Around 240 people were abducted on October 7 during attacks in southern Israel by Hamas from Gaza, according to Israeli officials.
The video was slammed as "psychological terrorism" by Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht, in remarks to journalists moments after the footage was published.
Four hostages have been freed so far and talks were underway to secure the release of others, in exchange for a pause in the fighting and more aid reaching Gaza.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Hamas group on October 7 killed around 1,400 people, the majority civilians, according to Israeli officials.
More than 10,800 people have been killed as Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza, also mostly civilians, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says.
ALSO READ:
The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated
More than 200 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a major European hub, while some 1.2 million French homes lost electricity
The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons
The White House has previously called for such pauses to allow aid to enter Gaza, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire
Countries call for ceasefire, push for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone
The quake was felt in several provinces in neighbouring Argentina
The quake hit 220km southeast of Labasa
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres