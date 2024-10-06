Middle East tension: Iran oil minister visits key site after Israeli threats

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 3:38 PM

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad visited an oil facility on Kharg Island on Sunday amid growing concerns over potential Israeli air strikes targeting such vital sites.

The visit comes after an Israeli official said the country was "preparing a response" after Iran launched a barrage of missiles this week at Israel, its sworn enemy.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the 200 missiles were fired to avenge the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian general Abbas Nilforoushan in a September 27 strike on Beirut.

Paknejad arrived at the Kharg Island oil facilities in the morning and met with employees, his ministry's news agency, SHANA, reported.

"We are not afraid that our enemies will ignite a crisis, and visiting the region is a normal business trip," Paknejad said on state television.

Kharg Island, located on the Gulf, is home to Iran's largest crude oil export terminal.

Paknejad's visit follows Israel's announcement that it was preparing a response to Iran's missile attack Tuesday on its territory.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he was "in discussions" with Israel about possible strikes on oil facilities in Iran.