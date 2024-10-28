Middle East aid workers say rules of war being flouted

A member of the Palestine Red Crescent Society walks next to an Israeli military vehicle during an Israeli raid in Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on September 12, 2024. — Reuters

Flagrant violations of the laws of war in the escalating conflict in the Middle East are setting a dangerous precedent, aid workers in the region warn.

Since Hamas's deadly October 7 attack on Israel from Gaza last year, humanitarians say the warring parties are flouting international humanitarian law (IHL).

"The rules of war are being broken in such a flagrant way... (it) is setting a precedent that we have not seen in any other conflict," said Marwan Jilani, vice-president of the Palestine Red Crescent (PCRS).

Speaking last week during a meeting in Geneva of the 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, he lamented a "total disregard for human life (and) for international humanitarian law".

Amid Israel's devastating retaliatory operation in the Gaza Strip, local aid workers are striving to deliver assistance while facing the same risks as the rest of the population, he said.

The PCRS has more than 900 staff and several thousand volunteers inside Gaza, where more than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-ruled territory's health ministry, and where the UN says virtually the entire population has been repeatedly displaced.

"They're part of the community," said Jilani. "I think every single member of our staff has lost family members."

He decried especially what he said was a "deliberate targeting of the health sector".

Israel rejects such accusations and maintains that it is carrying out its military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon in accordance with international law.

But Jilani said that "many of our staff, including doctors and nurses... were detained, were taken for weeks (and) were tortured".

Since the war began, 34 PRCS staff and volunteers have been killed in Gaza, and another two in the West Bank, "most of them while serving", he said.

Four other staff members are still being held, their whereabouts and condition unknown.

Jilani warned that the disregard for basic international law in the expanding conflict was eroding the belief that such laws even exist.

A "huge casualty of this war", he said, "is the belief within the Middle East that there is no international law".

Uri Shacham, chief of staff at the Israeli's emergency aid organisation Magen David Adom (MDA), also decried the total disregard for laws requiring the protection of humanitarians.

During Hamas's October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures, MDA staff and volunteers rushing to the scene to help were also killed, he said. It lost seven people that day.